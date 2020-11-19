Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,305 shares of company stock worth $3,587,937. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

