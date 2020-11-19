Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Covanta by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 116,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Covanta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Covanta by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVA opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.