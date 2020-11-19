Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

