Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,871 shares of company stock worth $17,584,159. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

