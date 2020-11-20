10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,430,164.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

10x Genomics stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.56.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

