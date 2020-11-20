15,498 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after buying an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $11,660,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of PVH opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.