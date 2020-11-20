157,204 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 558,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 68.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 40,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

