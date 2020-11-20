195,405 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

PRGS opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

