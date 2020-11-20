408,806 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 34.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 296,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.25 and a beta of 1.58. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $77,253. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

