55,847 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 527,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.39.

JBHT opened at $133.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.