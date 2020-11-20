701,434 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 701,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,170,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Cabot Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,057,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $8,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COG shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.