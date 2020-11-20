8,157 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after buying an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after buying an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150,653 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $104,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $172.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

