94,041 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Qorvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $146.86 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $154.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

