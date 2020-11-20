A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.10 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

