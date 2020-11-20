AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,853 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $88,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $99.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

