Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ABCM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abcam presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Abcam stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

