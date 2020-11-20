Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Abcam from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $19.03 on Monday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

