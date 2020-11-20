ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) PT Raised to $12.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCO. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

