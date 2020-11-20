Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,703,000 after purchasing an additional 609,667 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.