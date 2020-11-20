ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.00. ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) Company Profile (LON:ADES)

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.