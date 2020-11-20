Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 109.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,546. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $466.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.77 and a 200-day moving average of $446.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

