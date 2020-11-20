Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.57.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after purchasing an additional 369,836 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

