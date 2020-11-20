Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Air China stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

