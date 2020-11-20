Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 14,337 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $998,428.68.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

