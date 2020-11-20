Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $26.72 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $75,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28 shares of company stock worth $766 and have sold 27,579 shares worth $603,822.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $191,000.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

