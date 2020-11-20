Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 173.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 36,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

MO stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

