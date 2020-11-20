American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.44.

AXL stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $914.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 526.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 190,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

