Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $274.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $18.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.21 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.54.

Amgen stock opened at $224.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.03. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

