ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ANA stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. ANA has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.11.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

