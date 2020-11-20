Analyzing Par Pacific (PARR) & The Competition

Par Pacific (NYSE: PARR) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Par Pacific to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.89% -11.40% -2.41% Par Pacific Competitors -99.37% 34.89% -1.33%

This table compares Par Pacific and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion $40.81 million 6.66 Par Pacific Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 7.33

Par Pacific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Par Pacific and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific Competitors 2724 9997 13566 449 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Par Pacific’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific’s peers have a beta of 2.03, indicating that their average share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific peers beat Par Pacific on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

