APi Group (NYSE:APG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Get APi Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered APi Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on APi Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APi Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

APG stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in APi Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in APi Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 628,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APi Group (APG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.