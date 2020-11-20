ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.71.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$6.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.42 and a 1-year high of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.85.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

