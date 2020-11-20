Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Downgraded by G.Research to Hold

G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ACA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 increased their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.17.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $55.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

