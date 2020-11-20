Argus Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $100.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target upped by Argus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.40.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.