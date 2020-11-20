Argus Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $90.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Argus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of AMAT opened at $77.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 514,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

