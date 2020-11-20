Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -275.68 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,166 shares of company stock worth $7,877,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

