Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -275.68 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,166 shares of company stock worth $7,877,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit