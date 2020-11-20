AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AT&T worth $191,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 206,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

