AT&T (NYSE:T) Given Underweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.28 on Monday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

