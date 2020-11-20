Ayr Strategies’ (AYRSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AYRSF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ayr Strategies from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

AYRSF opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Ayr Strategies has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Ayr Strategies Company Profile

There is no company description available for AYR Strategies Inc

Analyst Recommendations for Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF)

Comments


