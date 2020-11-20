B. Riley Boosts Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $24.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDN. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

NYSE:RDN opened at $18.88 on Monday. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,653 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 846,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,131,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

