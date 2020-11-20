B. Riley Increases CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $24.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.