B. Riley Trims Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Target Price to $3.50

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($24.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -23.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.