Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

