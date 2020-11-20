Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $54,581,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $43,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,040 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average of $342.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

