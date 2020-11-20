Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 15,253 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $13,439,730. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

