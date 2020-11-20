Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 8,520 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,295,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,573,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,599,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $88.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

