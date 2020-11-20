Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 51,721 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

