Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 51,721 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit