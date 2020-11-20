Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 boosted their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of SNAP opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $577,043.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,628 shares in the company, valued at $35,185,696.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,427,053 shares of company stock worth $176,204,204.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.