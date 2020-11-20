Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 490.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

