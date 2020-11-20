Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 178.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,646 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

